Massive fire erupts at London church as 70 firefighters battle blaze
A massive fire erupted at a London church on Sunday evening, ripping through large parts of the building.
Around 70 firefighters attended the scene at King’s Hall Methodist Church in Southall to tackle the blaze.
Ten fire engines also rushed to tackle the blaze, which continued well into the night.
The fire is under control as of Monday morning, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said, but emergency workers remain on the scene.
Part of the church’s ground floor, second floor and roof of the building have been damaged in the blaze, the LFB added.
In an update shared on social media, the LFB said: “The fire on South Road in Southall is now under control.
“Crews will remain on scene into the early morning to fully extinguish the fire.
“South Road remains closed in both directions – please continue to avoid the area.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”