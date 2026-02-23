A massive fire erupted at a London church on Sunday evening, ripping through large parts of the building.

Around 70 firefighters attended the scene at King’s Hall Methodist Church in Southall to tackle the blaze.

Ten fire engines also rushed to tackle the blaze, which continued well into the night.

The fire is under control as of Monday morning, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said, but emergency workers remain on the scene.

