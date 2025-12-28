Fire crews remained at the scene of a blaze that broke out in a building in the centre of Glasgow on Saturday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent seven fire engines and two high-reach appliances to Virginia Street when the alarm was raised at 6.20pm.

Firefighters were met with a “well-developed” blaze on the fourth floor of a four-storey building housing the Revolver Hotel.

The House of Gods hotel, which is in an adjoining building, and a nearby soup kitchen were both evacuated as emergency services dealt with the incident.

On Sunday morning, the SFRS said the incident had now been “scaled back” but that two fire engines remained at the scene, with crews now checking the building for any remaining fires.

