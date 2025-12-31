Fire chiefs said the increased frequency and intensity of wildfires was putting a strain on resources

Smoke and flames billow into their air as a huge wildfire lights up the sky on Upton Heath. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Fire services in England tackled nearly 27,000 grassland, woodland and crop fires during the UK’s warmest spring and summer on record, new research shows.

Some services dealt with their highest number of incidents for the spring period since comparable data began, as prolonged dry weather led to a drought being declared in several parts of the country. Fire chiefs said the increased frequency and intensity of wildfires was putting a strain on resources, but praised the way their crews showed “exceptional bravery and professionalism in challenging conditions”. At least 12,454 grassland, woodland or crop fires were recorded by fire services in England in the three months from March to May 2025, according to figures obtained through Freedom of Information requests. This is more than four times the 2,621 incidents logged by these services in the same period in 2024 and is the highest spring total for more than a decade. Read more: FTSE 100 buoyed by gains for mining stocks Read more: Octopus boss calls for action to make London top choice for possible Kraken IPO

Spring grassland, woodland and crop fires in England. Picture: PA

A further 14,448 of these types of fires were recorded in June to August, one of the highest summer totals in recent years, though not as many as in 2022 (20,858) when a spell of very hot weather pushed temperatures in the UK above 40C for the first time. This year didn’t see quite such intense heat, with a peak of 35.8C measured on July 1 in Faversham. But both spring and summer 2025 were the UK’s warmest on record, based on Met Office mean temperature data, as persistent high-pressure weather systems brought prolonged spells of sunshine to the country, including a run of four heatwaves from mid-June to mid-August. Spring was also the driest in the UK for more than 100 years and it was the combination of dry soils, little or no rain and above-average heat that sparked so many wildfires across the country. The figures of 12,454 grassland, woodland or crop fires in March-May this year and 14,448 in June-August, 26,902 in total, will underestimate the true scale of the outbreaks, as the Press Association obtained full data from only 35 of the 43 mainland fire services in England. Fires in this category include those on heathland and moorland; in fields and hedgerows; and by the side of roads, rivers and railways.

Summer grassland, woodland and crop fires in England. Picture: PA

Dorset & Wiltshire fire service recorded 298 of these incidents between March and May this year, its highest number for spring since comparable data began in 2011, followed by 459 in June-August during a summer that was “one of the most challenging for wildfires that we’ve ever faced”, according to chief fire officer Andy Cole. A fire on Holt Heath near Bournemouth in Dorset in August was declared a major incident and took nearly a week to extinguish fully, destroying 72 hectares and requiring support from services across the UK. “Our firefighters worked around the clock in arduous conditions, often for days at a time, to protect lives, homes, and our natural environment,” Mr Cole added, with the increased frequency and intensity of wildfires putting “a strain on resources, such as equipment and finances.” Dorset & Wiltshire was one of 10 fire services that reported a record number of grassland, woodland and crop fires this spring, according to analysis. Others include Tyne & Wear, which reported 1,240 such fires, Durham & Darlington (719), Derbyshire (334) and Northumberland (309).

Aerial view towards the large fire at Holt Heath in Dorset. Picture: Alamy