The fire spread from the vehicle to the central reservation before progressing into nearby heathland.

Smoke from a wildfire near the A31 at Ringwood billows across the dry landscape. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

More than 20 fire engines are tackling a blaze near the A31 in Hampshire after a vehicle fire spread to nearby heathland, the fire service has said.

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The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said they received more than 160 emergency calls reporting a vehicle on fire on the eastbound A31 at about 5.24pm on Sunday. Twenty six fire engines, four water carriers, six off-road vehicles and several command vehicles were at the site near Ringwood and would remain overnight, the fire service said. The fire service said: “The fire spread from the vehicle to the central reservation before progressing into nearby heathland. “Crews from across Hampshire, supported by colleagues from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service, are currently attending the incident.” Read more: Disposable BBQs pulled from supermarket shelves amid wildfire risk Read more: Images reveal huge scale of damage in Washington state after devastating wildfires

Smoke from a wildfire near the A31. Picture: Alamy

🚨 ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE: Vehicle Fire A31



🚧The A31 is currently closed in both directions.

⚠️ The M27 is also closed from Junction 2.



Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes. — Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service (@HantsIOW_fire) August 9, 2026

The A31 is closed between Picket Post and junction two of the M27. Motorists have been urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes whenever possible. The fire service added: “Please follow diversion signs, allow extra time for your journey and avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work safely.” Hampshire crews are fighting another “significant fire” about 24 miles from Ringwood in Holbury, where bungalows and vehicles on Rollestone Road caught fire after flames spread from a hedgerow. The fire service said in an update at 9.15pm on Sunday: “The fire initially involved a hedgerow at a property, before spreading to two vehicles in a driveway and subsequently to two adjoining bungalows. “Crews are working to prevent any further spread of the fire and bring the incident under control. “Firefighters from Hightown, Portchester, Totton, Gosport and Fareham are in attendance, supported by colleagues from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service. “Crews are using multiple hoses and jets, together with an aerial platform, to tackle the fire.”

Smoke rises from the smouldering remains of a wildfire at Dunwich Heath. Picture: Alamy