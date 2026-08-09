More than 20 fire engines tackle heathland blaze after A31 vehicle fire spreads
The fire spread from the vehicle to the central reservation before progressing into nearby heathland.
More than 20 fire engines are tackling a blaze near the A31 in Hampshire after a vehicle fire spread to nearby heathland, the fire service has said.
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The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said they received more than 160 emergency calls reporting a vehicle on fire on the eastbound A31 at about 5.24pm on Sunday.
Twenty six fire engines, four water carriers, six off-road vehicles and several command vehicles were at the site near Ringwood and would remain overnight, the fire service said.
The fire service said: “The fire spread from the vehicle to the central reservation before progressing into nearby heathland.
“Crews from across Hampshire, supported by colleagues from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service, are currently attending the incident.”
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🚨 ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE: Vehicle Fire A31— Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service (@HantsIOW_fire) August 9, 2026
🚧The A31 is currently closed in both directions.
⚠️ The M27 is also closed from Junction 2.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
The A31 is closed between Picket Post and junction two of the M27.
Motorists have been urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes whenever possible.
The fire service added: “Please follow diversion signs, allow extra time for your journey and avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work safely.”
Hampshire crews are fighting another “significant fire” about 24 miles from Ringwood in Holbury, where bungalows and vehicles on Rollestone Road caught fire after flames spread from a hedgerow.
The fire service said in an update at 9.15pm on Sunday: “The fire initially involved a hedgerow at a property, before spreading to two vehicles in a driveway and subsequently to two adjoining bungalows.
“Crews are working to prevent any further spread of the fire and bring the incident under control.
“Firefighters from Hightown, Portchester, Totton, Gosport and Fareham are in attendance, supported by colleagues from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service.
“Crews are using multiple hoses and jets, together with an aerial platform, to tackle the fire.”
Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident on Sunday as two large fires in woodland put a strain on resources.
Several wildfires have broken out in the UK over recent weeks, including large blazes at Dunwich Heath in Suffolk, Headon Warren on the Isle of Wight, Llanwonno in the Rhondda Valleys, South Wales, and the Cairngorms National Park in Scotland.
Hot weather continued to build on Sunday, with the south and south-eastern parts of England expected to have the highest temperatures.
According to the Fire Severity Index, any wildfires are likely to be exceptionally severe on Sunday in almost all of the east and south-east of England. “Exceptional” severity is its highest ranking.
The Met Office data includes rainfall, temperature and humidity, and agencies use the index to assess the severity of fire if it starts.
Heatwave conditions will likely return next week, with a high of 36C expected in parts of East Anglia and south-east England by Thursday, according to the Met Office.
So far, the extreme weather of summer 2026 has included two record-breaking heatwaves in May and June that led to more than 2,800 excess deaths.
Two more heatwaves in July, the driest July in England and Wales since records began in 1836, have fuelled drought and wildfires.