Fire crews are investigating how a raging fire broke out at Exeter City's stadium late on Wednesday night.

Footage recorded by a resident in the East Devon city showed crews working to bring the flames under control after they had completely engulfed the temporary building.

Firefighters were called to St James Park at 10pm after smoke was seen billowing out of a portacabin near the Well Street end of the ground.

Hoping that St James Park, the Exeter stadium is not too badly damaged after the fire last night. More importantly hope there was no injuries to anyone involved or around the area. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jNhVAIR5je

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue sent five crews to the scene to stop the inferno from spreading to the stands.

By midnight, firefighters had extinguished the flames using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets, before clearing the smoke using ventilation fans.

An investigation is now underway into the cause of the fire, which the service said started in an electrical unit before spreading to the cabin.

No injuries were reported, but a small area of the stadium was damaged, Exeter City Football Club said.

A spokesperson for the club said: "We will be assessing the damage today and will update when we have more information.

"Thank you to the members of the public who reported the incident and for the fast response of the fire crews who brought the fire under control preventing further damage."