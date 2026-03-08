Fire engulfs building near Glasgow Central station and sparks travel chaos
Dozens of trains have been cancelled after more than 60 firefighters were called to tackle the raging inferno, which was first reported on the ground floor of a building on Union Street at around 3.45pm
Glasgow has been plunged into travel chaos after a fire engulfed a three-storey building near the city’s main train station.
Dozens of trains have been cancelled after more than 60 firefighters were called to tackle the raging inferno, which was first reported on the ground floor of a building on Union Street at around 3.45pm.
Images showed the entire building engulfed in flames this evening, with thick plumes of smoke billowing over the city centre.
No casualties were reported, while fire crews continue fighting the blaze.
Passengers are facing major disruptions as a result, with trains suspended from the station’s high level platforms.
Services are still passing through the low level part of the hub accessible only from the Hope Street entrance.
The cause of the blaze is as yet unknown and is under investigation.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "More than 60 firefighters are currently working to tackle a large building fire on Union Street, Glasgow.
"We were alerted at 3.46pm on Sunday, 8 March, to reports of a fire affecting the ground floor of a four-storey commercial building.
"At its height, 12 fire appliances and three high-reach vehicle were mobilised to the area, where firefighters are currently working to extinguish the fire.
"There are no reported casualties, and crews remain at the scene."
Avanti West Coast advised passengers not to travel to the station this evening due to the major incident.
A spokesperson for the rail operator said: "We’re strongly advising customers not to travel to or from Glasgow Central today, Sunday 8th March. This is due to an ongoing emergency services incident at Glasgow Central station.
"Any customers with tickets dated today 8th March from Glasgow Central to London Euston can use their ticket on any Avanti West Coast train via the same route tomorrow, 9th March. We recommend that customers planning to travel tomorrow to check before they travel."