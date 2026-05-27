The cause of the fire is not yet known

A large fire has broken out at Kosher Kingdom in Golders Green. Picture: LBC

By Rebecca Henrys

A large blaze has broken out at a Kosher supermarket in Golders Green, north London.

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Eyewitnesses have said that the fire began in the warehouse connected to Kosher Kingdom on Golders Green Road, with the first reports being called in just before 7am. Footage of the scene shows firefighters and police removing gas cannisters away from the warehouse, as one local source told LBC there was a fear that cylinders inside the warehouse could explode. The cause of the fire is not yet known, however, a previous fire at the premises in 2008 was caused by an electrical fault. Read more: Russia launching 'relentless' cyber attacks on UK and Europe, top spymaster to warn Read more: ‘We don’t know if patients are alive or dead’: NHS whistleblower warns East London hospital IT failures could cost lives

A closer view to the fire at Kosher Kingdom (Golders Green, London) pic.twitter.com/o8tnh6Z5QU — Jacobo Bentata (@JacoboBentata) May 27, 2026

Sami Joseph, manager of Gross Butchers next door, told LBC that it is believed the fire was caused by an electrical surge in the warehouse. "It's been a bad year in Golders Green," he said. "Month after month, there is some sort of incident. First you got the ambulance, then you got the stabbing, and now this. "People assume it's maybe a terrorist or arson or something like that, but I think one of the staff said he was the electricity. "Someone said it could be the electrics - there's been a surge - because it's happened before about 15 years ago. "I think it's the circuit board and I think it's been related to the heat the last two days, and there's been a surge and it caused a spark." London Fire Brigade is advising locals to keep their windows and doors shut, as there is "a significant amount of smoke" as a result of the fire.

A large blaze has broken out at a Kosher supermarket in Golders Green, north London. Picture: LBC