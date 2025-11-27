At least 83 people have been killed after a huge fire ripped through seven tower blocks in Hong Kong – trapping locals in their apartments.

Local police have arrested three men on suspicion of manslaughter, according to reports.

Hong Kong police superintendent Eileen Chung said:“We have reason to believe the company’s responsible parties were grossly negligent, which led to this accident and caused the fire to spread uncontrollably, resulting in major casualties”.

Flames ripped through the 31-floor residential high-rises of Wang Fuk Court – home to 4,000 people in the Tai Po district – with almost 800 fire fighters sent to try and contain the inferno.

It's thought bamboo scaffolding and a protective mesh helped the fire spread.

There have been multiple reports of people trapped in the buildings and on roofs. At least 270 people are still unaccounted for.

Local authorities confirmed on Thursday that the death toll stood at 83, with a further 76 injured. More than 900 people sought refuge at temporary shelters overnight as the blaze tore through the tower blocks.

The cause of the fire is still unclear, but officials believe renovations using flammable material and scaffolding helped spread what has now become the deadliest blaze in Hong Kong in six decades.

Firefighters have reportedly brought the fire "basically under control", but emergency teams are working to extinguish the remaining flames.