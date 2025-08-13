Firefighters from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have been tackling a blaze on the Langdale Moors since Monday. Picture: Bedale Fire Station - North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service / Facebook

By Rebecca Henrys

A major incident has been declared in North Yorkshire as a large moorland fire continues to blaze near an RAF base.

The fire on Langdale Moor, near RAF Fylingdales, has been burning since August 11 when fire crews received reports of smoke in the area. It was declared a major incident on Wednesday afternoon as North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service shared an update saying the fire was now covering 5 square kilometres, up from initial reports of 300m x 300m. Drone footage of the blaze taken by Humberside Fire and Rescue shows a wall of smoke covering the area.

Residents in the region have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed and to avoid the area, if possible. An incident report shared by North Yorkshire Fire this morning revealed that the fire had reduced in size overnight but a few hours later it updated this to say the fire had spread again. They wrote: "Crews remain at the scene. We have 6 fire engines, water bowsers, all terrain vehicles and our incident command unit in attendance. "The fire reduced in size overnight but we will be at the scene for some time. Crews are using hose reels jets and beaters."

Langdale moor fire has now been declared a major incident Bedale’s pump and crew supported this incident overnight Posted by Bedale Fire Station - North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on Wednesday, August 13, 2025