By Frankie Elliott

Chaos erupted at Milan's Malpensa airport today after a man allegedly set fire to bins and smashed check-in screens.

Alarming footage shows screaming tourists fleeing from the blaze inside Terminal 1, as billowing black smoke filed the area. The man, who has not been named, had reportedly started the inferno and was allegedly seen rampaging through the airport with a hammer. He was apprehended by employees, who were seen in images pinning the suspect to the ground.

Witnesses told Italian outlet Varese News that the man was allegedly "destroying the screens between desks 12 and 13" before a staff member stopped him. Border police then arrived to help restrain the man, while airport security worked to extinguish the fire. Sophia Kim, a passenger who was at desk 13 at the time, said she and her husband started "running for their lives" after seeing flames on the other side of the check-in counter. Speaking to The Mirror, Ms Kim said: "Everyone around me was in panic mode- screaming and running. I thought I was going to die." Italian media reports the suspect, a Malian resident of Italy in his late 20s, did not have a boarding pass and was not a passenger. He was taken to a holding cell by officers, who are still trying to establish a motive.

The suspect "apparently directed his anger only at the airport furnishings, without attacking passengers or staff on duty". Picture: X