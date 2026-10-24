German police said they had detained a suspect after fire broke out at a historic mountain guest house known as the "Eagle's Nest", used as a retreat by Nazi officials, including the dictator Adolf Hitler.

Around 200 firefighters and emergency personnel in the area around Berchtesgaden in the southern region of Bavaria were battling the flames after the building, known as the Kehlsteinhaus, caught fire on Friday, police said.

Police are investigating whether the suspect, who was detained close to the scene, was connected to the fire, they said in a statement.

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