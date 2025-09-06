About 100 firefighters are battling a blaze in a nine-storey mixed-use building in London’s White City.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said 15 fire engines were in attendance at the former BBC Television Centre on Wood Lane.

The fire is affecting floors towards the top of the building, which include a restaurant and an area of external decking and ducting, while an unknown number of flats have also potentially been affected.

LFB and the Metropolitan Police are working to evacuate nearby buildings as a precaution with a rest centre being set up for those who had to leave their homes.

Wood Lane is closed to traffic and people are advised to avoid the area.

The brigade said first reports of the fire were received just after 3am and crews from Hammersmith, North Kensington, Kensington, Chiswick and surrounding fire stations were mobilised to the scene.

Two 32-metre turntable ladders are being deployed as water towers to help extinguish the fire from height.

The cause of the fire is not known.