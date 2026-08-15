Prime Minister Andy Burnham has urged members of the public not to light fires in “tinderbox” Britain.

A mobile phone displays a UK Government Emergency Alert warning of a very high risk of wildfires. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Fire services have urged people not to call 999 to report people having barbecues unless there is an emergency following the Government’s alert about wildfires.

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The UK’s mobile phone alert system was used on Friday evening to warn people not to light anything which could spark a wildfire, including barbecues and garden incinerators. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has told members of the public to take the warning “seriously” and said it was triggered at the request of firefighters. Surrey Fire & Rescue Service was among those experiencing a “high volume” of 999 calls. In a statement on X, the service said: “Please only call 999 if there is an emergency or a fire producing significant smoke. “We understand residents may be concerned, but we are unable to respond to reports of neighbours having BBQs, bonfires or campfires in their gardens unless there is an emergency.” Read more: Burnham sends in the troops to fight wildfires as PM bans BBQs and commissions firefighting planes Read more: Two arrested on suspicion of starting West Midlands wildfire as 19 hospitalised across region

Firefighters tackled a huge blaze in Stourbridge . Picture: Alamy

The service said it supported the Government’s message and advised against bonfires, fireworks, campfires or disposable barbecues in the dry conditions. Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it appreciated the public’s “vigilance”, but in a statement on Facebook asked people to call 999 only if there is “a genuine emergency or an immediate risk to life, property or the environment”. That message was echoed by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, who asked for 999 calls only to report “a new emergency”. Four 14-year-old boys were bailed on Friday after being arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire was set on a mountain near Pleasant Heights in Porth, South Wales Police said. Nineteen homes were destroyed on Thursday in a wildfire in the West Midlands, which spread across more than 500 acres in Stourbridge.

Six homes in the Maypole area of Birmingham have been destroyed. Picture: Alamy

In a visit to Stourbridge on Friday, Mr Burnham announced a temporary ban on disposable barbecues, and he later urged home cooks and gardeners to “take extra care” by not lighting any fires “in gardens, the countryside or other open spaces, including parks, moorland and wooded areas”. The Prime Minister also revealed he planned to commission firefighting planes, as used to douse flames in Europe and the US, to combat the spread of wildfires. He said the country has to “face up” to the “changing climate” and needs to transition to “more clean energy”. Mr Burnham said plans were being drawn up for emergency financial support for fire services battling the spread of wildfires.