A huge blaze has broken out at a suspected cannabis farm at a house in east London.

Twelve fire engines and around 80 firefighters were called to the mid-terraced property in Walthamstow shortly after 2am on Friday, according to the London Fire Brigade.

Most of the ground floor, half of the home’s first floor and the roof of the two-storey house in Knebworth Avenue were destroyed by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A brigade spokesperson said: “Cannabis factory fires can be particularly dangerous because of the way criminals use unsafe wiring to illegally obtain electricity in order to grow the plants.

