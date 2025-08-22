Huge fire rips through suspected cannabis factory in east London home
A huge blaze has broken out at a suspected cannabis farm at a house in east London.
Listen to this article
Twelve fire engines and around 80 firefighters were called to the mid-terraced property in Walthamstow shortly after 2am on Friday, according to the London Fire Brigade.
Most of the ground floor, half of the home’s first floor and the roof of the two-storey house in Knebworth Avenue were destroyed by the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A brigade spokesperson said: “Cannabis factory fires can be particularly dangerous because of the way criminals use unsafe wiring to illegally obtain electricity in order to grow the plants.
Read more: Putin 'ready to meet Zelenskyy' as pressure mounts on Russian leader to agree Ukraine ceasefire
Read more: Teenager arrested on suspicion of arson after manor house blaze
“They’re often in top floors or lofts which means when a fire takes hold it spreads, destroying roofs and damaging neighbouring buildings.
“Firefighters can also be exposed to risks when dealing with the fires because of bad wiring and traps at some of the properties.”
Control officers received calls just before 3am and the brigade said the fire was under control just before 5am.
Crews from Walthamstow, Chingford, Woodford, Leyton, Tottenham, Edmonton, Homerton, Stratford, Enfield and Holloway fire stations attended the scene.