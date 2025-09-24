A massive blaze has erupted on an industrial estate, with locals reporting a “huge explosion” at the site of the fire.

Videos posted online show huge plumes of black smoke billowing into the air.

Residents told local media outlets they heard a “loud bang” before spotting the fire, with one even saying they felt their house shake.

Firefighters rushed to the Groundwell Trading Estate in Swindon on Wednesday evening following reports of the blast.

Emergency services remain on the scene and have urged residents nearby to keep their windows closed to avoid inhaling the smoke.

According to reports, the industrial estate was evacuated after a blast occurred in one of its units.

"I heard a huge explosion. My friend's house was shaking when the explosion went off,” Jasmin Hicks told The Sun.

"You could smell the smoke and see it for miles."

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: "We are currently dealing with a serious incident at Groundwell Industrial Estate, Crompton Road.

"An explosion has occurred in one of the industrial units and we are working alongside colleagues from the ambulance and fire service to make the area safe.

"A large cordon is in place and Cricklade Road between Queensfield and Thamesdown Drive is currently closed.

"Members of the public who live nearby should stay inside, close all windows and avoid the area of the industrial estate for their own safety.

"We are working to evacuate the immediate area of the industrial estate but there is no need for residential dwellings to evacuate.

"The A419 remains open but should this change, we will update this post."