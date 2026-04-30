Synagogue evacuated as 100 firefighters tackle blaze in North London
Around 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze near a synagogue in north London.
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The Yetev Lev D'Satmar synagogue has been evacuated with police "keeping an open mind" about the cause of the fire which broke out at around 4pm on Thursday afternoon.
A number of houses on the road have also been evacuated as well as a precaution, police said in a statement.
More than fifteen crews have been mobilised from Stoke Newington, Islington, Walthamstow to bring the fire under control.
It comes the day after a terror incident in another Jewish area of London which saw two men stabbed in broad daylight in Golders Green.
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A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said: "Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire at a property on Cazenove Road in Stamford Hill.
"The Brigade took the first of over 40 calls at 4.14pm and Control Officers have mobilised crews from Stoke Newington, Islington, Walthamstow and surrounding fire stations to the scene.
"People are advised to avoid the area at this time whilst firefighters work to bring the fire under control."
An eye witness told LBC the atmosphere is "calm" as crowds of people watch on.
There are reportedly between 70 and 100 people watching the incident unfold.
An imam and a rabbi have reportedly attempted to reassure the crowd and encouraged them to disperse so the emergency services can do their job.
🚨 Large fire at a residential house next door to a Synagogue on Cazenove Road, N16— Shomrim (London North & East) (@Shomrim) April 30, 2026
🚓 Shomrim volunteers are assisting @MPSHackney with road closures as multiple @LondonFire Brigade crews fight the significant fire
⚠️ @Shomrim urge the public to avoid the area to give… pic.twitter.com/JdAOx33qkb
A Met Police spokesperson said: "Police are currently supporting the London Fire Brigade at the scene of a fire on Kyverdale Road, Hackney. Officers were called at 16:18hrs and remain on scene with emergency services.
"As a precaution a number of houses on the road have been evacuated as well as the neighbouring synagogue.
"We appreciate that given the location of the fire and proximity to the synagogue, there will undoubtedly be community concern.
"We are working closely with the London Fire Brigade and within these early stages are keeping an open mind as to the cause of the fire. Officers remain in the area and are available to speak to concerned residents or the wider community."
This is an ongoing incident...