Firefighters are responding to the blaze in the Stamford Hill area of north London. Picture: X

By Issy Clarke

Around 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze near a synagogue in north London.

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Crowds of 70-100 people are reportedly watching the scene unfold. Picture: LBC

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said: "Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire at a property on Cazenove Road in Stamford Hill. "The Brigade took the first of over 40 calls at 4.14pm and Control Officers have mobilised crews from Stoke Newington, Islington, Walthamstow and surrounding fire stations to the scene. "People are advised to avoid the area at this time whilst firefighters work to bring the fire under control."

An eye witness told LBC the atmosphere is "calm" as crowds of people watch on. There are reportedly between 70 and 100 people watching the incident unfold. An imam and a rabbi have reportedly attempted to reassure the crowd and encouraged them to disperse so the emergency services can do their job.

🚨 Large fire at a residential house next door to a Synagogue on Cazenove Road, N16



🚓 Shomrim volunteers are assisting @MPSHackney with road closures as multiple @LondonFire Brigade crews fight the significant fire



⚠️ @Shomrim urge the public to avoid the area to give… pic.twitter.com/JdAOx33qkb — Shomrim (London North & East) (@Shomrim) April 30, 2026