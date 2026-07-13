One house was on fire, a second home suffered damage to a rear extension and 30 gardens were affected

By Alice Padgett

Hundreds were evacuated from their homes after a fire blazed through a house and railway embankment in east London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

About 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines were called to a fire affecting homes, gardens, sheds and a railway embankment in Walthamstow. The blaze was brought under control by 10:35pm and London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the cause was under investigation. Assistant commissioner Tom Goodall said one house was on fire, a second home suffered damage to a rear extension and 30 gardens were affected. More than 100 calls were made to the fire brigade during the incident near Vallentin Road and Shernhall Street just before 6:30pm. There were no reports of injuries. Locals were told to keep their windows and doors shut due to the smoke. Read More: Major incident declared over wildfire in north Wales - as villagers advised to evacuate Read More: British woman, 93, becomes 13th person to die in Spanish fires after couple found badly burned but alive in ravine

Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy said in an Instagram post on Sunday evening that "hundreds" of people had been affected by the fire. She thanked locals for donations of food and water brought to the rest centres, adding "it would make you cry to see what our community's done". The Weaver line is suspended between Chingford and Hackney Downs while engineers carry out urgent repairs to the damaged track.

The fire raged in Walthamstow on Sunday night. Picture: X

The closure is expected to last all day. Areas in southern England and the Midlands are highlighted as being at highest risk, according to Natural England. Its fire severity index shows the area of “exceptional” risk is set to increase and spread to the South East and east of England by the middle of the week, while most of the rest of England and Wales is deemed to be of “very high” risk over the coming days. The Met Office has said the scorching heatwave conditions experienced by much of the UK are due to last into the coming week, with most areas expected to stay dry, sunny and very hot.

Not my usual post but there is a huge fire in my local area - Walthamstow/Wood St - due to an electrical fire on the Weaver line apparently caused by a fallen tree. Houses being doused. Approx 25 fire engines here. Sincerely hope people are okay... pic.twitter.com/kOhzyz71dp — Rhi Storer (@rhistorerwrites) July 12, 2026

Assistant Commissioner Tom Goodall from LFB said: "This was a significant incident affecting the community this evening. I am thankful that no injuries have been sustained. "We have worked with the local authority and our other partners to set up two rest centres for residents who have been evacuated from their homes. They are all being supported at this time and we are hopeful that the majority of them will be able to return home tonight. "We deployed a significant amount of resources to this fire and firefighters worked in hot and arduous conditions to bring it under control as swiftly as possible.