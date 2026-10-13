'Deeply disturbing situation' Four dead, including two children, following house fire in Ireland
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described it as a “deeply disturbing situation”.
A man, a woman and two children have died and two other children are critically injured in hospital following a fire in Waterford City shortly after 5am on Tuesday, police in Ireland have said.
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A gardaí spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána are investigating all the circumstances of a fatal house fire that occurred in the Birchwood area of Waterford City shortly after 5am this morning, Tuesday, 13th October 2026.
“Gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene.
“An Garda Síochána can confirm two adults (one male and one female) and two children are deceased.
“Two other children have been removed from the scene and are receiving hospital treatment for critical injuries."
A gardaí spokesperson said: “As this is an ongoing evolving incident, An Garda Síochána is not in a position to provide any further detail.”
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described it as a “deeply disturbing situation”.
Mr Martin said details of the incident are still unfolding
'Horrific scene'
Minister of State John Cummins said: “Waterford has been plunged into utter devastation and sadness this morning with the tragic loss of lives overnight in Birchwood.
“My deepest sympathies go to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives, their friends, neighbours and the wider community.
“I would also like to pay tribute to the emergency services personnel who have been attending what can only be described as a horrific scene.”
An incident room has been set up at Waterford Garda Station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed.
Family liaison officers have also been appointed.
An Garda Siochána are appealing for information from anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Birch Avenue, Birchwood, Waterford City in the early hours of Tuesday, 13th October to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
“As this is an ongoing evolving incident An Garda Síochána is not in a position to provide any further detail at present.”
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