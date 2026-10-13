A man, a woman and two children have died and two other children are critically injured in hospital following a fire in Waterford City shortly after 5am on Tuesday, police in Ireland have said.

A gardaí spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána are investigating all the circumstances of a fatal house fire that occurred in the Birchwood area of Waterford City shortly after 5am this morning, Tuesday, 13th October 2026.

“Gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene.

“An Garda Síochána can confirm two adults (one male and one female) and two children are deceased.

“Two other children have been removed from the scene and are receiving hospital treatment for critical injuries."

A gardaí spokesperson said: “As this is an ongoing evolving incident, An Garda Síochána is not in a position to provide any further detail.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described it as a “deeply disturbing situation”.

Mr Martin said details of the incident are still unfolding