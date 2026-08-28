125 firefighters battling blaze near Wembley Stadium - amid reports of 'explosion'
20 fire engines and 125 firefighters have been deployed to tackle the blaze on an industrial estate in Wembley, north west London.
A huge fire has erupted in north-west London near Wembley Stadium following reports of an "explosion".
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Images from the scene show thick black smoke rising into the sky and visible for miles.
Reports suggest that the explosion occured on an industrial estate at London energy waste and recycling facility behind Ikea.
20 fire engines and 125 firefighters have been deployed to tackle the blaze on Hannah Close, Neasden, just under a mile from Wembley Stadium.
Crews from Wembley, Park Royal, Willesden and surrounding fire stations have been mobilised to the scene.
The Brigade's Control Room took the first of over 70 calls reporting the fire at 11:34.
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There's a large fire in North London / Brent area pic.twitter.com/HCV2gYqm0z— CaptainXeno (@CaptainXeno91) August 28, 2026
Residents in the immediate area have been urged to close doors and windows, and remain inside where possible, due to the large amount of smoke being produced.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, with no injuries or casualties reported at this stage.
Several warehouses are located on the street where the fire broke out, including one belonging to Amazon. ]
The entire Metropolitan line has been suspended due to the blaze, Transport for London said.
The Jubilee line has been part suspended between Willesden Green and Wembley Park.
This is a breaking story. More to follow...