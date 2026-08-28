A huge fire has erupted in north-west London near Wembley Stadium following reports of an "explosion".

Images from the scene show thick black smoke rising into the sky and visible for miles.

Reports suggest that the explosion occured on an industrial estate at London energy waste and recycling facility behind Ikea.

20 fire engines and 125 firefighters have been deployed to tackle the blaze on Hannah Close, Neasden, just under a mile from Wembley Stadium.

Crews from Wembley, Park Royal, Willesden and surrounding fire stations have been mobilised to the scene.

The Brigade's Control Room took the first of over 70 calls reporting the fire at 11:34.

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