Firearms officers from Kent Police made an arrest on Herne Bay High Street following reports of a man carrying a weapon.

Six police cars carrying twelve officers and a police dog reportedly arrived at the scene and “swiftly arrested” a 30 year old man. They located and seized an “imitation firearm.”

Kent police said the man was a “local” to the area and that he remains in custody after being arrested “within minutes.”

They were called at approximately 5:50 PM on Sunday following reports that a person had been approached by a man with a weapon.

No injuries were reported following the seizure of the fake firearm.