Firearms officers swoop to arrest man carrying 'imitation firearm' in UK seaside town
Kent Police made a "swift arrest" on Sunday evening following reports of a man carrying a weapon on Herne Bay High Street.
Firearms officers from Kent Police made an arrest on Herne Bay High Street following reports of a man carrying a weapon.
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Six police cars carrying twelve officers and a police dog reportedly arrived at the scene and “swiftly arrested” a 30 year old man. They located and seized an “imitation firearm.”
Kent police said the man was a “local” to the area and that he remains in custody after being arrested “within minutes.”
They were called at approximately 5:50 PM on Sunday following reports that a person had been approached by a man with a weapon.
No injuries were reported following the seizure of the fake firearm.
A bystander told Kent Online that the police “arrested a man and took his backpack. He was with a toddler who stayed with a female officer after he was driven off.
“It was all over in about five minutes.”
Kent police asked any with any information to contact them on 01843 222289 and to quote 21-1291.
They also said people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or through their online form.