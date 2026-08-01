Firefighters made good progress overnight, but Suffolk Fire and Rescue said crews were likely to stay on site for the next few days, and asked people to avoid the area and keep local roads clear for emergency vehicles.

Fire services have reduced their response after making good progress on fighting Suffolk wildfire. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Drayton

Fire crews have started to reduce the number of engines fighting a major wildfire on Suffolk's Dunwich Heath, as the National Trust launched an emergency appeal to restore what it called a "totally devastated" landscape.

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The National Trust have launched an emergency appeal after the wildfire at Dunwich Heath. Picture: Alamy

Lowland heath is one of the UK's rarest habitats, with an estimated 92 per cent lost in England over the past 120 years, making the damage at Dunwich a major blow for nature conservation. "We've lost precious habitats, wildlife, trees, and a place where people have made memories over generations," Ms McGrady said. "But together we can and will restore Dunwich and, crucially, make it more resilient and better adapted for the climate we're facing now, and the climate we'll be facing in future." The National Trust said donations would go straight towards regrowing habitats, rebuilding homes for wildlife and making the landscape more resilient, warning the charity could not pay for the work alone. Residents and holidaymakers who had been evacuated were given a short, police-escorted window on Friday to pick up essential belongings, as firefighters kept tackling hotspots across the site.

Firefighters tackle a wildfire at Dunwich Heath, near Leiston, where a major incident has been declared at a large heathland blaze on the Suffolk coast. Picture: Alamy