A firefighter was unfairly dismissed for saying a woman he rescued looked "haggard for her age," an employment tribunal has ruled.

Pete Langton was sacked from of Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service for making the so-called "misogynistic and sexist" comments about the 30-year-old female he had pulled from a blaze. The Crew Commander told a meeting in December 2022 following the rescue that the casualty looked "bad" and "haggard for her age," which prompted upset responses from female colleagues. He was subsequently referred to management by Anna Ditta, the brigade's community safety co-ordinator, who said the remarks were "misogynistic” and “sexualised." Read more: Elite Paras to see parachute role dramatically narrowed as Army axes mass jump capability in defence shake-up Read more: Pictured: Two Brits killed in avalanche at popular French ski resort

But a tribunal hearing has now ruled that staff had "overstated the gravity of the misconduct," by incorrectly saying that his behaviour was "not isolated." Ms Ditta claimed three other people present at the meeting said Mr Langton made "disrespectful comments" about the woman, which led to female colleagues becoming "notably upset." A disciplinary meeting was held and Mr Langton was sacked over the comments. The hearing also brought up other alleged incidents including that he had fallen asleep during a presentation and had been "rude and aggressive" to another employee. But following an appeal, Watford Employment Tribunal found Mr Langton was unfairly dismissed as the investigation into his alleged misconduct had a "lack of precision" and there was not a "clear finding" about his behaviour. Mr Langton described his comment as "off-the-cuff" and claimed it was "in jest."