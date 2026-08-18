More than 500 firefighters have been deployed to fight the blaze since it began

The SFRS said crews left the scene on Monday and handed the final affected area around the RSPB Abernethy Nature Reserve over to the RSPB. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Firefighters have completed work to tackle the Cairngorms wildfire nearly five weeks after it began.

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The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said crews left the scene on Monday and handed the final affected area around the RSPB Abernethy Nature Reserve over to the RSPB. The wildfire in the Cairngorms National Park began near the Ryvoan Bothy, close to Aviemore, at around midday on July 15. More than 500 firefighters have been deployed to fight the blaze since it began, which has devastated an estimated 25 square kilometres (9.65 square miles) of land. A number of homes in the remote region were also evacuated in July because of the wildfire. Although crews have left the scene, SFRS deputy assistant chief officer William Pollard reminded members of the public that safety advice still remains in place. Read more: Angela Rayner tours charred ruins of 19 homes gutted by huge blaze as she warns Britain is facing ‘more frequent’ fires Read more: Moment huge fire engulfs Russian retail warehouse which left seven dead in Ukraine aerial attack

Firefighters have completed work to tackle the Cairngorms wildfire nearly five weeks after it began. Picture: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS)

“While SFRS has now left the scene, we would remind members of the public that large areas of ground within the Cairngorms National Park have undergone significant disruption due to firefighting operations and the creation of firebreaks,” he said. “Businesses across the area are reopening and look forward to welcoming the return of visitors. However, some locations remain closed due to unsafe ground conditions. We urge people to avoid closed zones and avoid entering restricted areas.” SFRS said significant disruption has occurred within parts of the Cairngorms National Park. It warned that some locations may remain hazardous because of unstable ground conditions and the risk of falling trees. An RSPB spokesperson said the latest announcement was an “important milestone”, but warned that it will still be a while until they could safely welcome visitors back to RSPB Abernethy. “Our staff are still using fire-fighting equipment to extinguish widely scattered hotspots,” the spokesperson for RSPB said. “In many parts of the reserve, including close to tracks, tree roots have been destroyed, so there is a risk of tree-fall which we need to make safe. We will also be using heavy machinery to undertake further work where firebreaks have been created.

SFRS warned that some locations may remain hazardous because of unstable ground conditions and the risk of falling trees. Picture: Getty