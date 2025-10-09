100 firefighters tackle huge blaze at Poundland on London high street
Firefighters were called to the scene after a fire broke out at 4.30am
Around 100 firefighters have been tackling a huge blaze at a Poundland store on a London high street.
Fifteen fire engines rushed to the scene after the Fire Brigade was called to the fire on Penge High Street around 4.30am.
Firefighters tackled the fire in a two storey terraced shop, where a large part of the ground floor was alight.
The actions of the firefighters ensured the fire was contained to the shop, and prevented it from spreading to nearby properties.
Crews from Beckenham, Forest Hill, Woodside, West Norwood and surrounding fire stations were mobilised to the scene, and firefighters were able to bring the fire under control by 8.48am.
Crews used a 32-metre turntable ladder as a water tower to help extinguish the fire from above, and the Brigade's drone team was deployed to provide the Incident Commander with a greater situational awareness of the fire.
Around 25 people have been evacuated to a rest centre as a precaution from neighbouring properties, and people in the local area were advised to keep their windows and doors shut due to the smoke.
There are no reports of any injuries.
There is significant traffic disruption due to the number of appliances and the High Street is closed.
People are advised to avoid the area.
Crews will remain on scene through the day to fully extinguish any remaining hotspots.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade's fire investigators.