Around 100 firefighters have been tackling a huge blaze at a Poundland store on a London high street.

Fifteen fire engines rushed to the scene after the Fire Brigade was called to the fire on Penge High Street around 4.30am.

Firefighters tackled the fire in a two storey terraced shop, where a large part of the ground floor was alight.

The actions of the firefighters ensured the fire was contained to the shop, and prevented it from spreading to nearby properties.

Crews from Beckenham, Forest Hill, Woodside, West Norwood and surrounding fire stations were mobilised to the scene, and firefighters were able to bring the fire under control by 8.48am.

