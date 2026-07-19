The fire was reported at 6:38pm on Sunday evening

Images show a large plume of white smoke billowing above the iconic Edinburgh landmark. Picture: LBC

By Issy Clarke

Fire crews are fighting to contain a blaze on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

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Images show a large plume of white smoke billowing above the iconic Edinburgh landmark. It marks the second time this year that a fire has broken out at Arthur's Seat, an extinct volcano overlooking the Scottish capital. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called shortly before 7pm on Sunday evening to reports of a fire. The SFRS had four appliances at the scene after responding to reports of the fire at 6.38pm. Read more: Iconic Arthur's Seat landmark shut as crews battle wildfire Read more: Firefighters spend third day tackling Cairngorms wildfire

In other news, Arthur's Seat is on fire......🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/dPCCJiWLbI — TheManWhoFellToEarth (@ReturnofColin2) July 19, 2026

A spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 6.38pm on Sunday 19 July to reports of a fire in the open at Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh. “Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances and crews are still at the scene. “There are no reported casualties.” It came as emergency services have continued to battle a wildfire in the Cairngorms, in North East Scotland, which has been burning since Wednesday.

It marks the second time this year that a fire has broken out on the famous hill overlooking the Scottish capital. Picture: Alamy