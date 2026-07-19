Clouds of smoke seen billowing from Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh as firefighters tackle blaze
The fire was reported at 6:38pm on Sunday evening
Fire crews are fighting to contain a blaze on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.
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Images show a large plume of white smoke billowing above the iconic Edinburgh landmark.
It marks the second time this year that a fire has broken out at Arthur's Seat, an extinct volcano overlooking the Scottish capital.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called shortly before 7pm on Sunday evening to reports of a fire.
The SFRS had four appliances at the scene after responding to reports of the fire at 6.38pm.
Read more: Iconic Arthur's Seat landmark shut as crews battle wildfire
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In other news, Arthur's Seat is on fire......🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/dPCCJiWLbI— TheManWhoFellToEarth (@ReturnofColin2) July 19, 2026
A spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 6.38pm on Sunday 19 July to reports of a fire in the open at Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.
“Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances and crews are still at the scene.
“There are no reported casualties.”
It came as emergency services have continued to battle a wildfire in the Cairngorms, in North East Scotland, which has been burning since Wednesday.
The fire started in heathland at Ryvoan Bothy, near Nethy Bridge, late on Wednesday morning and spread to cover an area of around six kilometres by Thursday afternoon.
Park officials have said the fire is now “largely surrounded”, and expect evacuated residents to be able to return home “later today”.
On Sunday afternoon, park bosses said the fire, which burnt around four square kilometres at its peak, is largely under control.
The park authority announced that the incident remains ongoing, nevertheless, with fire crews and other partners tackling the blaze together.