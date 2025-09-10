Around 80 firefighters are tackling a fire on the top floor of a four-storey residential building in south-west London.

A dozen fire engines are at the scene of the fire on Maysoule Road in Battersea, London, where the whole of the top floor and the roof are alight.

One of the Brigade's 32-metre turntable ladders is being used as a water tower to help extinguish the fire from height.

The building is being evacuated by fire crews wearing breathing apparatus.

Alex, who lives in Battersea, told LBC: "I had just arrived home when I opened the window and the smell was suffocating.

"The smoke was so bad we couldn't see much outside the window. It was like smog."