An area of internationally protected heathland the size of 140 football pitches has reportedly been destroyed

By Georgia Rowe

Firefighters are beginning a third day of tackling a fire in the New Forest, which they say they are “managing to contain” after working “tirelessly” through the night.

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Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, assisted by neighbouring services, initially scrambled 26 fire engines and four water carriers to the eastbound A31 after receiving 160 emergency calls reporting a van had caught fire on Sunday evening. The fire service said the blaze spread from the vehicle to the central reservation before progressing into nearby heathland in a south-easterly direction towards Backley Bottom, and is in a “challenging rural location”. An update released on Tuesday by the fire service said that a change in wind direction had “provided a challenge” overnight but it was managing to prevent “spread and escalation” with the help of a police drone to prioritise hotspots and flare-ups. A total of seven fire engines with water carriers and off-road vehicles were involved in the operation overnight, which continued to use water being pumped through miles of pipes laid from a nearby lake as part of a high volume pump (HVP) system. Read more: Nearly three-quarters of England now in drought as 36C heatwave looms Read more: Shocking moment bungalow explodes and sends debris flying after suspected gas blast

Firefighters tackling the fire on Monday evening. Picture: Alamy

And the A31 – the main route through the New Forest – remains closed, with National Highways saying that repairs needed to “significant” damage to the road surface, safety barriers and boundary fencing can only start once the fire is safely under control. The fire service said in a statement: “Crews have worked tirelessly throughout the night, a change in wind direction provided a challenge to the firefighting operations but thanks to the efforts of firefighters we are managing to contain the fire. “We have been using a mix of fire engines and off-road vehicles to damp down and cool the edges of the area involved in the fire to prevent spread and escalation. “The police drone is being used to enable us to prioritise hotspot areas and manage flare-ups. “Overnight we had a slightly reduced presence with seven fire engines on site plus water carriers, off road vehicles and support vehicles but are planning to increase this for a larger scale attack today. “We are maintaining water supply to the site through combination of water carriers and the High Volume Pump (HVP) system. “We recognise that the hoses that have been laid as part of this system do in places go across access to homes in the area and we thank residents for their support and patience. “The HVP allows us to move large amounts of water over a longer distance, helping crews maintain a continuous supply while they work to bring the fire under control.”

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service received more than 160 emergency reports of a vehicle on fire on the A31 at around 5.24 pm on Sunday. Drivers were reportedly told by a policewoman to get out of their cars and move to the central reservation "if you want to stay alive". The blaze, initially triggered by a van fire, brought traffic to a halt and led to the road being closed in both directions A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said that 23 vehicles were left behind by motorists on Sunday, which were moved by police, with the owners asked to call 101 to be reunited with their vehicles. Gillie Molland, lead ranger for the New Forest National Park Authority, said that the affected area included protected lowland heathland which is home to “many nationally and internationally rare species – including all six of the UK’s reptiles, insects, plants and birds such as Dartford warblers and nightjar”. She said: “Some rare heathland species may be lost or recover very slowly if local populations have been affected.” Forestry England said it would be “carefully assessing the impact” of the fire after it was put out but said: “Incidents like this can be devastating to all of the things that make the New Forest so special.”

Firefighters tackle the fire at a major heathland blaze in the New Forest near Ringwood in Hampshire. Picture: PA

Hampshire residents reported smelling the smoke from up to 100 miles away, which Surrey Fire Service explained was due to the “current direction of the wind”.

Cows standing in front of a plume of smoke coming from a major heathland blaze. Picture: Forestry England/PA

An area the size of 140 football pitches - 100 hectares (247 acres) - is estimated to have bene destroyed by the fire, it estimates. Picture: PA

An area the size of 140 football pitches - 100 hectares (247 acres) - is estimated to have been destroyed by the fire. The protected heathland is home to a number of rare species, according to the New Forest National Park Authority. A spokeswoman for the New Forest National Park Authority said: “It’s rare heathland, which globally is rarer than rainforest, with lots of rare species. “We have the highest concentration of lowland heathland in western Europe and it’s internationally protected. “It is home to all six UK native reptiles, Dartford warblers, nightjars, insects – it’s devastating.”

Smoke billowing. Picture: PA

The spokeswoman added that it was too early to tell how much damage had been caused because the incident was still ongoing.

There are more than 120 firefighters working to prevent further fire spread.



We have 10 fire engines and 13 off-road vehicles in attendance, and we plan to maintain this number until at least midnight, although it is likely to be required for longer.https://t.co/5ndv17oih8 pic.twitter.com/hL2xH3SKxK — Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service (@HantsIOW_fire) August 10, 2026

Sue Bassett, a worker at a Shell garage at the services, said the road and petrol station had been shut, but the fire had moved away from the carriageway. She said: “The smoke is visible from here, you can see smoke from miles around, it’s still going strong in the forest but not leaping on to the road. “There are lots of firefighters, they are pumping water up from the lakes, they are having to run out pipes over the carriageway so they can’t open up the road.” She added: “It’s almost scary with the rivers running low on water, it’s a challenge.”

There are more than 120 firefighters at the site of the heathland fire. Picture: HFRS