Fires at landmark TV mill ‘cannot continue’ says MP
The mill was set on fire in 'deliberate' blazes twice this year
A fire which broke out at a landmark Yorkshire textile mill on Saturday is the fifth major fire at the site in as many years, with the MP for the area saying “the situation cannot continue.”
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Robbie Moore, the MP for Keighley and Ilkley, expressed his frustration on X over the fire which broke out at Dalton Mills around 8pm on Saturday.
The Grade II listed building has featured in major TV shows including Downton Abbey and Peaky Blinders.
It was first subject to an arson attack in 2011. The interior was then completely destroyed by a 2022 fire. It was set alight again in 2025, and then was set ablaze twice more in February, 2026, in burns that were labelled “deliberate” per the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS).
Moore said in a video posted on X: “You already will have seen that we have had another major fire in the centre of Keighley, which is deeply infuriating. This situation just simply cannot continue."
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Extremely concerning scenes at Dalton Mills in Keighley this evening.— Robbie Moore MP (@_RobbieMoore) September 13, 2026
Fire & Rescue Services from across the region remain on site working incredibly hard to get the fire under control alongside police and ambulance service personnel who are also in attendance.
Situation is… pic.twitter.com/7gPuzq6amn
“I’ve been calling on our local authority to secure this site as best as possible for years now," said the MP. "And this is our next major fire.”
WYFRS have been contacted for comment.
The WYFRS were called to the Victorian textile mill at around 8pm on Saturday, and have advised people to avoid the area, with a number of local residents evacuated.
“Due to the severity of the incident and the potential risk to residents living in close proximity to the fire, a number of nearby residents are now being evacuated,” the WYFRS said in a statement late on Saturday.
“Local Authority Emergency Planning officers are on scene and are providing support and guidance to those affected by the evacuation.”
Moore, who was filming himself at the scene at 11:45pm, went on to say: "Huge thanks to our emergency services for all their efforts and bravery as they continue to tackle the blaze and put out this major fire, and ensure all are safe."
He expressed his frustration about the situation impacting his consitutents, particularly those who live by Dalton Mills and have to be evacuated on Saturday night.
According to the MP, there were still ten pumps fighting the blaze several hours after emergency services were called to the fire.
He said that long term he will be working on "getting to the bottom of what we do with Dalton Mills."