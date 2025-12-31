Fireworks in Sydney as Australia, Japan, and South Korea welcome in New Year – with tributes paid to Bondi victims
In a tribute to the victims, the Sydney Harbour Bridge was lit up by a white light to symbolise peace, while a menorah was projected onto the bridge’s pylons in a show of solidarity with Australia’s Jewish community
Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan have welcomed in 2026, marking the occasion with fireworks and ceremonial bell ringing events.
Australia was one of the first countries to welcome in the New Year, with more than a million people attending a stunning firework display seen over Sydney.
But while a spectacular show could be seen up above, down under the mood had a reportedly sombre feeling after 15 people were shot dead at a Hanukkah event in Sydney earlier this month.
A minute's silence was held at 11pm local time as official New Year's Eve parties were briefly paused.
A heavy police presence was reported at the event, with officers seen patrolling the crowds with firearms.
Meanwhile, moods were more jubilant in South Korea and Japan.
In Seoul, the South Korean capital, a bell-ringing ceremony marked the end 2025 and welcomed in the new year.
Thousands gathered to count down from 10 and as the bell rang on the strike of midnight.
Across the border in North Korea, Pyongyang welcomed in 2026 with a fireworks display at Kim Il Sung Square.
The clock has also struck 12 in Japan, where the country celebrates with a bell-ringing ceremony known as Joya no kane.
To welcome in the New Year, temple bells rang a total of 108 times as part of the yearly tradition.
However, a countdown event in Tokyo at the city's major train station in Shibuya Ward has been cancelled over safety concerns for the sixth year in a row.