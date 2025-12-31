Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan have welcomed in 2026, marking the occasion with fireworks and ceremonial bell ringing events.

Australia was one of the first countries to welcome in the New Year, with more than a million people attending a stunning firework display seen over Sydney.

But while a spectacular show could be seen up above, down under the mood had a reportedly sombre feeling after 15 people were shot dead at a Hanukkah event in Sydney earlier this month.

In a tribute to the victims, the Sydney Harbour Bridge was lit up by a white light to symbolise peace, while a Jewish menorah was projected onto the bridge’s pylons in a show of solidarity with Australia’s Jewish community.

A minute's silence was held at 11pm local time as official New Year's Eve parties were briefly paused.

A heavy police presence was reported at the event, with officers seen patrolling the crowds with firearms.

