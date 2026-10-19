Dog owners should begin de-sensitising their pets to the sound of fireworks now, in preparation for Bonfire Night, a charity has advised.

Guide Dogs has launched The National Fireworks Archive, a free training video of fireworks footage filmed by the public to help owners gradually introduce their pets to the associated sounds.

The charity created the tool after finding that the average UK adult has seven minutes of fireworks footage saved on their phone.

Almost two thirds (63%) of the UK’s dogs – an estimated 9.9 million animals – are affected by fireworks anxiety, according to research by Guide Dogs.

However 79% of dog owners say they do not do anything to prepare for Bonfire Night, with 35% saying they did not know that dogs could be desensitised to fireworks.

In response to the issue, Classic FM broadcasts 'Pet Classics', a special show playing soothing classical music to help calm dogs and other pets during stressful fireworks seasons.

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