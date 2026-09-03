Around £4 million in wages has been repaid to more than 27,000 workers

B&Q were among the 658 employers who were found to have underpaid. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Hundreds of employers have been named by the Government for failing to pay workers the minimum wage.

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Around £4 million in wages has been repaid to more than 27,000 workers by 658 employers following "robust" enforcement action. Ministers said they were determined to stop employers short-changing their staff, announcing that penalties totalling £7 million have been issued to employers found not to be paying the legal minimum wage. The government said it was committed to publishing naming lists more regularly so that employers are swiftly held to account and make improvements as soon as possible. Read more: Royal Mint ‘boldly goes’ with new Star Trek coin designs Read more: ‘Hidden’ young people lean on Bank of Mum and Dad amid jobs crisis

Around £4 million in wages has been repaid to more than 27,000 workers. Picture: Alamy

Business Secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, said: "The best businesses know that looking after your workers isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do, building the stronger, more successful businesses that drive growth in every postcode. "Most employers already understand this, and I want to work with them to ensure they have every piece of guidance and support available to help them follow the rules. "Short-changing your staff isn’t a shortcut to success and we are determined to stamp it out." Among the firms named by the government was DIY giant B&Q, which was reported to have failed to pay £456,934 to 4,530 workers. A spokesman for the company said: "The shortfalls in payments were unintentional. They relate to calculations involving geographical allowances which are paid in addition to minimum hourly rates. "All affected colleagues were quickly paid in full in July 2025."

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said "short-changing your staff isn’t a shortcut to success". Picture: Alamy

Other firms named by the Government included Elysium Healthcare Holdings Limited, reported to have failed to pay £330,048 to 1,095 workers, St George’s, Epsom and St Helier Hospital Group, Epsom, which underpaid £123,331 to 75 workers. There was also Support Staff Services Limited in Slough, which underpaid £119,715 to 323 workers, and Forest Holidays Ltd (£100,308 to 598 workers). There was also St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (£77,498 to 55 workers), Lanes Group Limited, Leeds (£67,893 to 297 workers), and UK Care Team Ltd, Leicester (£67,082 to 99 workers). Minister for the future of work Kate Dearden said: "Underpaying your staff is illegal, and we will not let workers foot the bill for their boss failing to follow the rules. "We’re making sure workers get the hard-earned pay they deserve, and where employers fall short, they will be held to account.

Andy Burnham has vowed to crackdown on the cost-of-living and his government said it was committed to publish naming lists more regularly. Picture: Alamy