First Apprentice candidate leaks ahead of new series - as contestant revealed to be wannabe PR mogul
Lawrence Rosenberg, the businessman behind PR firm Rosenberg.Media, is revealed to form part of this year's line-up
Sir Alan Sugar is no stranger to entrepreneurs well-versed in the art of self-promotion, with this year's Apprentice cohort no exception - as LBC can exclusively reveal the first of this year's candidates.
Listen to this article
Leaking ahead of Series 20 of the hit show, the first of this year's line-up has been revealed as 28-year-old PR consultant Lawrence Rosenberg.
The man behind newly-launched comms agency Rosenberg.Media, the latest board room attendee is an "award-winning media expert", self-described "communications specialist" and "media commentator".
Revealing details of his upcoming appearance on his agency's website, Mr Rosenberg appeared to confirm speculation, describing himself as "most commonly recognised from BBC’s The Apprentice".
Listing a range of "regular media contributions", the candidate lists "PRWeek 30 under 30 award" as one CV-worthy accolade.
The candidate has also previously written for LBC, describing the need for politicians to shape public discourse online.
Read more: First image revealed of actress Sophie Turner as Tomb Raider's Lara Croft
Read more: Harry Styles announces new album title after four-year hiatus
An image of Mr Rosenberg had previously leaked online, appearing on an online forum 7 months ago alongside images of other hopefuls alleged to be involved in the series.
Described as "an active media operator who regularly comments on politics, public trust, leadership, and communications issues," Mr Rosenberg's LinkedIn profile reveals he was previously a consultant at PR firm Spreckley Partners prior to joining the show.
Having attended the University of Manchester and obtained a degree in Politics and Modern History, the 28-year-old consultant now appears to have set his sights on Sir Alan's boardroom.
The first unofficial line-up reveal comes after the first trailer for Series 20 of the BBC series dropped online.
Showing the candidates lined up along one side of the boardroom, the British business mogul can be seen talking to this year's line-up before the phrase "hustlers gonna hustle" appears onscreen.
Describing his new venture, Mr Rosenberg says of his firm: "We focus on game-changing narratives".
His website goes on to insists that the newly-launched agency is a specialist in "people-first messaging, and real media engagement, helping clients build visibility that moves the dial."
According to Mr Rosenberg's website, his newly-launched PR and comms firm specialises in "people-first approach to the new age of communications".
Candidates this series will follow in the footsteps of Series 19 winner Dean Franklin, an air conditioning business owner from Hornchurch, who secured a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar.