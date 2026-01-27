By Ella Bennett

The Home Secretary has defended using Crowborough training camp to house asylum seekers, and revealed why migrants were moved in under the cover of darkness.

About 27 men have been housed at the camp, where the Home Office plans to accommodate up to 500 men as it bids to end the use of asylum hotels. The move has sparked opposition from neighbours of the camp and the local authority, Wealden District Council, has said it is considering legal action. The first asylum seekers were moved into the camp in the middle of the night, which Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said was to avoid a "public order risk". She told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast during Call the Cabinet: "It was just designed to make sure that, of course, that there wasn't a public order risk and also that we could move people safely and quickly. "Whenever you move into any new part of an estate, you have to start small and, and it is normal practise to do these things." Read more: Thousands gather in Crowborough to protest against migrants living on town's former army base Read more: Neighbours of military camp housing migrants feel 'ignored' by Home Office

People take part in a protest in Crowborough, East Sussex, after the first 27 illegal migrants were moved into Crowborough Training Camp. Picture: Alamy

Local people protest outside this former army barracks at the arrival of first group of asylum seekers. Picture: Alamy

Ms Mahmood defended the decision to move asylum seekers into the former army camp, and said as they expand the use of military sites they expect to see similar feelings from local residents. She said: "I do understand the strength of feeling amongst residents in Crowborough and I know that as we expand the use of military sites, we will see similar issues elsewhere." However, she explained that they have to do this "because the policy that we inherited of housing asylum seekers in asylum hotels was the wrong thing". She added: "And that has also caused huge strife across communities in the country."

The first 27 illegal migrants have now moved into Crowborough as part of the government's mission to end the use of expensive hotels. Picture: PA