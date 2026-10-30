First black priest at church in 700 years quits over racist abuse at parish dinner while others 'looked the other way'
The Rev Sharon Hunt joined the Church of England in Putney, southwest London, in 2023, and had been serving as a curate.
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The first black priest in the 700-year history of a church has quit over racist abuse at a parish dinner while others “sat in silence”.
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The Rev Sharon Hunt joined the Church of England in Putney, southwest London, in 2023, and had been serving as a curate.
She recently took on additional responsibilities when a vacancy for a lead priest opened up.
She was described as “the loveliest and most empathetic person I’ve met” by one parishioner who told The Times that she was a popular figure in the parish.
Her popularity compounded the shock that was felt when the Archdeacon of Wandsworth read out her letter of resignation at a service last Sunday.
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Hunt had previously worked for several charities before training for ordination and in the letter, said she had “loved this community and … had some wonderful and joyful experiences”.
She said she had stood alongside local people “in times of laughter, joy and celebration, and in times of deep and profound sorrow”.
She added: “It should not go unnoticed that I am the first African-Caribbean heritage priest in the almost 700-year history of this worshipping site.”
On September 24, Hunt described attending an event in the parish called a “seminar supper”, which is described as a monthly meal for about 14 people at a local home, which involves “a home-cooked meal, and space for learning, conversation, and Q&A in a relaxed, welcoming setting” on the church’s website.
In her letter, Hunt said: “What was meant to be a pleasant evening amongst friends turned into a personal attack on me and my personhood. I was on the receiving end of racist abuse.”
According to a 2024 report on racism in the church, priests can face “enormous prejudice”, especially if you are not “white-skinned”.
The report says that priests from minority ethnic backgrounds face “a lot of barriers” in finding permanent roles after their curacies.
Hunt did not specify who had abused her, or detail what had been said, but added: “In speaking those words, it was not just about me but all those who look like me, my family, friends and those who share my culture and heritage.”
“Whilst the racial abuse was happening, other members of this community present witnessed what was taking place and sat in silence. The silence was palpable,” she went on.
“Silence of this nature is equally as harmful as the racial words that are spoken. And what this demonstrated to me in that moment was that I was neither seen nor valued as a member of this community. No one proffered to advocate on my behalf. Inaction and politely looking the other way can never be a response to racism; it is, instead, an act of complicity.”
Hunt added: “What happened that evening is not OK.. And whilst I am sure that it is not a view shared by the whole community, and whilst I have been grateful to receive messages of love and support, the entire episode has damaged the trust and has been deeply distressing.
“Therefore, I have taken the decision to lay down my curacy and step away.”
One parishioner said that no one had been told the details of “what led up to the outburst” at the meal, or who was responsible, and added that there had been no prior tension between the priest and the attendees, adding: “The whole parish is very upset.”
The Archdeacon of Wandsworth, the Venerable Bridget Shepherd, who was reportedly in attendance at the meal, said in a statement: “I’m aware that this situation has had a significant impact on Sharon, and on others who’ve been affected by it. What took place at the Seminar Supper was unacceptable. No one should have to tolerate racism -however it manifests itself.”
She said Hunt’s resignation would “produce a range of emotions - sadness, confusion, guilt, anger and defensiveness” and urged the congregation to “to take time to prayerfully reflect on what has happened”.
Pastoral support is reportedly being provided to Hunt by the Diocese of Southwark, which says it is investigating the incident.
A spokesperson for the Diocese said: “We condemn racism unequivocally. It is abhorrent, unacceptable and has no place in the Church. We are deeply saddened by this situation.”