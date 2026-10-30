The Rev Sharon Hunt joined the Church of England in Putney, southwest London, in 2023, and had been serving as a curate.

Rev Sharon Hunt joined the Church of England in Putney, southwest London, in 2023, and had been serving as a curate. Picture: St Mary's Church Putney

By Georgia Bell

The first black priest in the 700-year history of a church has quit over racist abuse at a parish dinner while others “sat in silence”.

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The Rev Sharon Hunt joined the Church of England in Putney, southwest London, in 2023, and had been serving as a curate. She recently took on additional responsibilities when a vacancy for a lead priest opened up. She was described as “the loveliest and most empathetic person I’ve met” by one parishioner who told The Times that she was a popular figure in the parish. Her popularity compounded the shock that was felt when the Archdeacon of Wandsworth read out her letter of resignation at a service last Sunday. Read more: Robert Jenrick refuses to condemn 'racist' 'Nigerian scammer' remarks about Kemi Badenoch by Reform ally Read more: Reform claims it has reported ITV to police after broadcaster’s expose on member racism

Pastoral support is reportedly being provided to Hunt by the Diocese of Southwark, which says it is investigating the incident. Picture: Loop Images/Getty

Hunt had previously worked for several charities before training for ordination and in the letter, said she had “loved this community and … had some wonderful and joyful experiences”. She said she had stood alongside local people “in times of laughter, joy and celebration, and in times of deep and profound sorrow”. She added: “It should not go unnoticed that I am the first African-Caribbean heritage priest in the almost 700-year history of this worshipping site.” On September 24, Hunt described attending an event in the parish called a “seminar supper”, which is described as a monthly meal for about 14 people at a local home, which involves “a home-cooked meal, and space for learning, conversation, and Q&A in a relaxed, welcoming setting” on the church’s website. In her letter, Hunt said: “What was meant to be a pleasant evening amongst friends turned into a personal attack on me and my personhood. I was on the receiving end of racist abuse.”

A 2024 report on racism in the church said priests can face 'enormous prejudice' especially if you are not 'white-skinned'. Picture: Sam Stephenson/Alamy

According to a 2024 report on racism in the church, priests can face “enormous prejudice”, especially if you are not “white-skinned”. The report says that priests from minority ethnic backgrounds face “a lot of barriers” in finding permanent roles after their curacies. Hunt did not specify who had abused her, or detail what had been said, but added: “In speaking those words, it was not just about me but all those who look like me, my family, friends and those who share my culture and heritage.” “Whilst the racial abuse was happening, other members of this community present witnessed what was taking place and sat in silence. The silence was palpable,” she went on. “Silence of this nature is equally as harmful as the racial words that are spoken. And what this demonstrated to me in that moment was that I was neither seen nor valued as a member of this community. No one proffered to advocate on my behalf. Inaction and politely looking the other way can never be a response to racism; it is, instead, an act of complicity.”

Rev Hunt said she would be stepping away from her post at St Mary’s Church in Putney, London. Picture: Nastassia Fedkovich/Alamy