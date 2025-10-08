The breakthrough offers fresh hope to the nearly 400,000 living with the serious condition in the UK.

Researchers have developed the first-ever blood test that can diagnose chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Scientists have developed the first-ever blood test capable of diagnosing chronic fatigue syndrome, offering new hope for those living with the debilitating condition.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), is a serious and disabling illness characterised by extreme fatigue that is not relieved by rest. Diagnosis currently relies solely on symptoms, meaning many go undiagnosed or misdiagnosed for years. While this development offers promise, other experts have called for more studies to confirm the finding. Around 400,000 people in the UK have the condition, but its cause and treatment have long been the subject of controversy. “We know that some patients report being ignored or even told that their illness is ‘all in their head’,” said lead researcher Professor Dmitry Pshezhetskiy, from the University of East Anglia’s (UEA) Norwich Medical School. Read more: ‘Remarkable’ insect discovery could bring boost to modern surgery, say scientists Read more: Thousands of women with breast cancer may benefit from genetic tests

“We wanted to see if we could develop a blood test to diagnose the condition – and we did. “Our discovery offers the potential for a simple, accurate blood test to help confirm a diagnosis, which could lead to earlier support and more effective management.” Researchers from the University of East Anglia (UEA) and Oxford Biodynamics (OBD) identified a unique DNA-folding pattern in the blood of people with ME/CFS. Using OBD’s EpiSwitch 3D Genomics technology, they tested blood samples from 47 patients with severe ME/CFS and 61 healthy volunteers. The team discovered a unique pattern that appears consistently in people with ME/CFS that is not seen in healthy people, enabling them to develop the test. A test based on the pattern was able to identify 92% of people with CFS and 98% of those who were healthy, with an overall accuracy of 96%.

Chronic fatigue syndrome is a serious illness characterised by extreme fatigue. Picture: Alamy