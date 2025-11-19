Pro-Russian Graham Phillips, 46. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

A former civil servant who has publicly voiced his support for Vladimir Putin has reportedly become the first Brit to face charges of war crimes over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pro-Russian Graham Phillips, 46, is under investigation by the Met Police’s War Crimes Team over breaches of the Geneva ­Convention, according to reports. One such alleged breach is the filming of pigs eating the remains of Ukrainian soldiers. In the sickening video, posted in August 2022, a Russian soldier is seen picking up the ID of one of the fallen Ukrainians before a man, believed to be Phillips, asks, “is Yuri tasty?” Read more: UK puts aircraft carrier under Nato control as ex-Navy chief warns Russia clash could turn nuclear

The Donbas has been one of the key theatres of war since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Getty

The man goes on: “It’s a buffet!!! He’s also eating!! Munching, munching and munching! They’re not even shy.” The vile video has been passed to the Met’s War Crimes Team, part of the counter terrorism command. The War Crimes team has since confirmed it is “liaising” with the Crown Prosecution Service over Phillips’ actions in Ukraine. According to a new report by the Sun, the investigation is focused on a number of breaches of the Geneva Convention, which calls for the remains of enemy combatants to be respected.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has rejected calls for peace. Picture: Getty