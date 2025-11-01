The first charter flight carrying British citizens back from Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa is set to take off on Saturday.

The Foreign Office confirmed the flight would leave Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport late on Saturday, carrying British nationals unable to fly home commercially.

Jamaica was left devastated this week by Melissa, one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the island in its history, with 19 people reported dead and thousands still crammed into shelters on Friday.

Around 8,000 British nationals are thought to have been on the island, where popular tourist areas such as Montego Bay have been badly hit.

The Foreign Office has advised British nationals to use commercial flights to leave the country, but has chartered a small number of flights for those unable to do so.

Read more: UK pledges £2.5m aid to Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa kills at least 34 across Caribbean

Read more: Jamaica declared a 'disaster area' as Hurricane Melissa leaves entire towns underwater - as storm makes landfall in Cuba