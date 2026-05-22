The mother of the woman that the contestant was convicted of assaulting has criticised producers of First Dates for allowing him to appear on television

The 'First Dates' team, hosted by Fred Sirieix, in 2023. Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Padgett

A man who was cleared to appear on a Channel 4 dating show had previously admitted to assaulting an ex-girlfriend, with allegations of abuse made by a second former partner.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 41-year-old admitted to an assault at a magistrates' court in late 2020 over an offence in West Sussex. According to The Sun, he was given a one-year community order, a two-year restraining order and ordered to pay £225. The claims come days after Channel 4 pulled all episodes of Married at First Sight UK following allegations by two women that they were raped by their on-screen husbands during filming. The mother of the woman that the contestant was convicted of assaulting has criticised producers of First Dates for allowing him to appear on television. She told The Sun: “I cannot tell you how damaging this man has been to her life physically, but also the impact to her long-term mental health has been catastrophic. “She was so brave to take him on and she did so hoping he would be punished and other women would not have to suffer as she has done.” Read More: Channel 4 boss 'deeply sorry' over Married at First Sight UK rape allegations Read More: MPs flag “serious concerns” about Channel 4 response after “horrifying allegations" of abuse on Married At First Sight UK

The staff at at the 'First Dates Restaurant'. Picture: Channel 4

She said she was shocked to see him presented as an “ideal potential partner” on a recent episode of First Dates. She added: “There obviously cannot have been any due diligence.” Another former girlfriend also questioned the show’s vetting process. She told the newspaper: “What I experienced has left lasting trauma that I carry with me every single day. “The impact has affected every part of my life.” She said she had “completely spiralled” after seeing him appear on television, adding: “Channel 4 should be held accountable for presenting, for entertainment, a man with a known history of violence against women as a safe and trustworthy partner.” A Channel 4 spokesperson said: “Contributor care is our highest priority. All First Dates contributors are subject to the highest level of checks we are legally able to undertake, which include a DBS and detailed online checks. “All checks for this individual, including the DBS, were clear.” Spent convictions do not appear on basic DBS criminal record checks.

Channel 4 headquarters in London. Picture: Alamy