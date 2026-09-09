The UK are awaiting another heatwave as autumn officially starts this month. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

September hasn't had the hot spell we were promised by weather experts as heavy rainfall dominates the weather forecast.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Autumn in the UK has two official start dates. Picture: Getty

When is the first day of autumn 2026? The first day of the new season in the UK all depends on what weather pattern you follow. If you follow the meteorological calendar, then autumn in the UK already began on September 1st. This is based on the seasons lasting for exactly three months of the year. This means spring begins March 1st, summer begins June 1st, autumn at the beginning of September and winter starting on December 1st. For most though, they follow the astronomical calendar and that means autumn begins on the 'Fall Equinox' - the moment the centre of the sun crosses the celestial equator. For 2026, this moment will be happening on September 22nd, signalling the start of autumn.

September weather has so far brought some much-needed rain following months of drought. Picture: Getty