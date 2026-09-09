First day of autumn 2026 is nearly here as Brits wait for one final heatwave
September hasn't had the hot spell we were promised by weather experts as heavy rainfall dominates the weather forecast.
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A pattern of wet weather has been clouding the UK in recent days as last week brought England it's wettest conditions since early February 2026.
With a promise of one final heatwave for September, many Brits are wondering when the warmer weather will return as the official start date for autumn is just around the corner.
According to the Met Office, temperatures for this month will be "above average" with drier and sunnier conditions intermittently returning as we approach the weekend.
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The current outlook for the month, however, shows no forecast of a final heatwave as we prepare to say goodbye to the hottest summer on record and prepare ourselves for chillier climates.
When is the first day of autumn 2026?
The first day of the new season in the UK all depends on what weather pattern you follow.
If you follow the meteorological calendar, then autumn in the UK already began on September 1st. This is based on the seasons lasting for exactly three months of the year. This means spring begins March 1st, summer begins June 1st, autumn at the beginning of September and winter starting on December 1st.
For most though, they follow the astronomical calendar and that means autumn begins on the 'Fall Equinox' - the moment the centre of the sun crosses the celestial equator.
For 2026, this moment will be happening on September 22nd, signalling the start of autumn.
What is the current Met Office weather forecast?
Temperatures and weather conditions are average for this time of year. For the rest of the week things are looking drier with comfortable temperatures of around 19-21 degrees.
But just because the official start date of autumn is nearly here, that doesn't mean we won't get some final warm and sunny days.
The Met Office said: "There will be some reasonable dry and more settled periods, especially across southern areas. Later in the month, high pressure may become more dominant in the vicinity of the UK, perhaps bringing more widely settled conditions for a time, especially away from the far north.
"Temperatures for the period as a whole will probably be close to average overall, but there is scope for some rather warm days at times, along with occasional relatively cool nights."
Looking towards the end of the month and beginning of October they say there will be a "greater chance of rain and showers" in places with temperatures being "a little above average".