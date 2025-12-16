Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead at home

Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Los Angeles police have announced they will file murder charges against Nick Reiner as part of the investigation into the deaths of legendary Hollywood director and actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nick Reiner (left), the son of Rob Reiner (right), has been arrested . Picture: Getty

Reiner will be brought to court today after charges are filed and after getting medical clearance. He will be read the charges at the arraignment and and will enter a plea of guilty or not guilty in court. Hochman says prosecuting cases involving family members are "some of most challenging and heart-wrenching cases" his office faces "because of the intimate and often brutal nature of the crimes involved". He praised Rob's incredible legacy in the entertainment industry, calling him "an iconic force". He described Michele as an "equally iconic photographer and producer".

Reiner will be brought to court today after charges are filed and after getting medical clearance. . Picture: Getty

The public were warned against "rank speculation" on the case, and Hochman said any evidence will be shown in court. Officials say the public should only receive their news on this case from official sources. Police were called to the six-bedroom home of Rob and Michele just after 3:30pm on Sunday before the pair's deaths were confirmed by a family spokesperson. They said in a short statement: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner.

Police were called to the six-bedroom home of Rob and Michele just after 3:30pm on Sunday before the pair's deaths were confirmed by a family spokesperson. Picture: Alamy

"We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time." Reiner is known for directing several iconic films, including When Harry Met Sally, This is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, Stand By Me, Misery and A Few Good Men. In the wake of his deaths, tributes to the director poured in from across the entertainment industry.US actor James Woods said he and Reiner had been friends since they made 1996 thriller Ghosts Of Mississippi together.