Rob Reiner's son Nick to be charged with murdering director and his wife Michele eith
Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead at home
Los Angeles police have announced they will file murder charges against Nick Reiner as part of the investigation into the deaths of legendary Hollywood director and actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner.
Reiner was arrested and is in custody after his parents were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday in an apparent homicide.
The LA district attorney announced they will be filing charges of two counts of first degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders.
District Attorney Nathan Hochman says that for the murder counts Reiner faces, the charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty.
He said they have not yet made a decision on whether they will pursue the death penalty.
Reiner is being held without bail.
Reiner will be brought to court today after charges are filed and after getting medical clearance.
He will be read the charges at the arraignment and and will enter a plea of guilty or not guilty in court.
Hochman says prosecuting cases involving family members are "some of most challenging and heart-wrenching cases" his office faces "because of the intimate and often brutal nature of the crimes involved".
He praised Rob's incredible legacy in the entertainment industry, calling him "an iconic force".
He described Michele as an "equally iconic photographer and producer".
The public were warned against "rank speculation" on the case, and Hochman said any evidence will be shown in court.
Officials say the public should only receive their news on this case from official sources.
Police were called to the six-bedroom home of Rob and Michele just after 3:30pm on Sunday before the pair's deaths were confirmed by a family spokesperson.
They said in a short statement: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner.
"We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."
Reiner is known for directing several iconic films, including When Harry Met Sally, This is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, Stand By Me, Misery and A Few Good Men.
In the wake of his deaths, tributes to the director poured in from across the entertainment industry.US actor James Woods said he and Reiner had been friends since they made 1996 thriller Ghosts Of Mississippi together.
In an online post, he said: “The studio didn’t think I was old enough to do the part, but Rob fought for me.
“Political differences never stood in the way of our love and respect for each other. I am devastated by this terrible event.”
Nick is the middle son of the deceased couple's three children together and had been working as a screenwriter.
He had co-written the screenplay for the 2016 film "Being Charlie", which his father directed.
The film, about a drug-addicted teenager, was loosely based on his own addiction struggles.
Nick has has rarely been seen publicly since he opened up about his struggles with drug addiction in 2016.