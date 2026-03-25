Dame Sarah Mullally was enthroned at Canterbury Cathedral today.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally during the Enthronement Ceremony. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The first woman to become Archbishop of Canterbury has said her teenage self could not have imagined making history as the top bishop in the Church of England.

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Dame Sarah Mullally was enthroned at Canterbury Cathedral in front of a 2,000-strong congregation, which included the Prince and Princess of Wales and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Hundreds of people had gathered outside the cathedral ahead of the service, including one man who said he was keen to “see this brilliant moment in history”. Nods to the contribution of women were woven throughout the service on Wednesday, including music celebrating the contribution of female scholars, musicians and writers through the years to the Church. Some of the so-called “Africa Six” – the first female Anglican bishops from across Africa – formed part of the cathedral procession. Read more: Row erupts after Church of England school 'taught children Islamic prayer' in Religious Education lesson Read more: Prince William focused on building ‘strong and meaningful’ bond with Church

The Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally stands at the altar in Canterbury Cathedral in Kent. Picture: Alamy

Dame Sarah, who was named last year as the first woman to hold the high office of Archbishop of Canterbury in its 1,400-year history, told the congregation her younger self could not have envisaged this day. During her sermon, she referred to Mary, the mother of God, who she said had to trust “in a future she couldn’t yet see – a future she could never have imagined”. Dame Sarah, who became a Christian at 16, said: “This resonates with me, as I look back over my life – at the teenage Sarah, who put her faith in God and made a commitment to follow Jesus. “I could never have imagined the future that lay ahead, and certainly not the ministry to which I am now called.” The archbishop had said she hoped the ceremony “celebrating women” could show people “it’s entirely possible for you to follow your dreams and what you want to do”. Near the start of the ceremony, historically known as an enthronement, Dame Sarah performed the traditional knock three times at the cathedral’s West Door using her pastoral staff, before being welcomed by local schoolchildren from John Wallis Academy in Ashford, Kent.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally speaking during the Enthronement Ceremony. Picture: Alamy

A mandate sent from the King, who is Supreme Governor of the Church of England and was represented at the service by his son and heir, William, was read aloud, instructing officials to proceed to the installation. She was formally installed in two chairs – first placed into the diocesan Bishop’s Chair, which dates from 1844, and then the ancient Chair of St Augustine, which dates from the early 13th century. While Dame Sarah’s appointment has been welcomed by many, she has also recognised that there is not universal support for women bishops, and has pledged to “create a space where there is difference”. While the King is technically head of the Church, Dame Sarah has become the most senior bishop and the spiritual leader of the Church and the worldwide Anglican Communion.

The Prince and Princess of Wales during the Enthronement Ceremony installing Dame Sarah Mullally. Picture: Alamy

Her election was described as “devastating” by Archbishop Henry Ndukuba of the Church of Nigeria, who said last year it was insensitive “to the conviction of the majority of Anglicans who are unable to embrace female headship in the episcopate”. The Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Rwanda and chairman of Gafcon (Global Fellowship of Confessing Anglicans), Laurent Mbanda, previously published a statement saying the “majority of the Anglican Communion still believes that the Bible requires a male-only episcopacy”. In an interview, Dame Sarah was asked about the continued controversy about women bishops. She said: “What I’m conscious of is the installation will be a wonderful celebration. “There’ll be lots of people there and I suppose, in my role, in my ministry, what I seek to do is to try and find space and hospitality for everyone, to create a space where there is difference, but there is also welcome, and that I seek to support everybody’s ministry in whatever their theological view is, and to encourage them in their vocation to follow Christ.” Dame Sarah previously pledged to speak out on misogyny – something she said she had experienced herself and which she said must be spoken about “so that you bring it out into the open”.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally (centre) arriving ahead of the Enthronement Ceremony. Picture: Alamy