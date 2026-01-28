The first woman to take the Church of England's top ministry role said she hopes to lead with "calmness, consistency and compassion" as she is set to be confirmed as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury at a historic London service.

Dame Sarah Mullally legally takes up the post in a service in St Paul's Cathedral on Wednesday, before her installation - or enthronement - at Canterbury Cathedral in March.

She served as Bishop of London for almost a decade, and is also a former chief nursing officer for England, and was officially named in October as the first female to be chosen as the top archbishop.

While, technically, the King is head of the Church of England, the person holding the role of Archbishop of Canterbury is the most senior bishop and is the spiritual leader of the Church and the worldwide Anglican Communion.

There were an estimated 1.02 million regular worshippers across the Church in 2024, up from 1.01 million in 2023.

Meanwhile, there are said to be 85 million people in more than 165 countries around the world forming the Anglican Communion.

Dame Sarah said: "It is an extraordinary and humbling privilege to have been called to be the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury. In this country and around the world, Anglican churches bring healing and hope to their communities. With God's help, I will seek to guide Christ's flock with calmness, consistency and compassion.

"These are times of division and uncertainty for our fractured world. I pray that we will offer space to break bread together and discover what we have in common - and I pledge myself to this ministry of hospitality.

"I want us to be a Church that always listens to the voices of those who have been ignored or overlooked, among them victims and survivors of church abuse who have often been let down.

"I am committed to equipping the Church to be a kind and safe place that cares for everyone, especially those who are vulnerable, as we rise to the challenge of God's call to justice, equity, peace and the care of creation".