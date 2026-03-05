A Government spokesperson told LBC the flight will take off on Thursday, while passengers spoke of witnessing "panic attacks" and people "banging on windows"

By Alex Storey

The first flight chartered by the UK Government to ferry British citizens home from the war-torn Middle East has failed to take off.

The plane was due to leave Muscat in Oman at 11pm local time (7pm GMT on Wednesday) but was hit with delays and never left the runway. It was due to be the first repatriation organised by the British Government since the Middle East war started on Saturday. However, passengers scheduled to be on board described a "total shambles" following a string of delays and technical issues, which allegedly caused panic attacks among some. The flight has now been pushed back until later on Thursday.

A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson told LBC: “The UK government charter flight was not able to depart from Oman yesterday as planned due to technical issues. "The flight is now expected to depart later today." British Airways is among the carriers to have been operating commercial flights back to the UK, including from Muscat. One passenger told Sky News: "[The] check-in process took about four hours due to technical issues. "We then got taken to the plane on a bus but had to stay on it for about one-and-a-half hours. No consular staff were present airside. "They just left us. People started getting very agitated, banging windows, panic attacks." They added: "There are dozens and dozens of vulnerable people, young children and families. "We have been told the plane will take off later today once the pilot has rested. The stress this has caused these vulnerable people is incredibly serious."

Evacuees were eventually sent back to a hotel after they were told the pilot was unable to fly. Muscat, which is some 300 miles by road from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has emerged as a key location for people to leave the Middle East as the vast majority of commercial flights from the UAE are cancelled due to airspace restrictions caused by the conflict. The Foreign Office confirmed earlier this week that around 300,000 UK nationals are believed to be in the region, with 168,000 having already registered their presence with officials. Airlines including Emirates, Virgin Atlantic and Etihad have since resumed limited services to the UK, while Qatar Airways is planning a small number of relief flights from Muscat and Riyadh to Europe.

Thousands of cruise passengers are also said to be trapped in ports in the Gulf as the war in the Middle East causes travel chaos. Passengers and crews have been left unable to leave their ships after escalating tension raised safety fears in the Strait of Hormuz - one of the world's most crucial shipping lanes between Iran and Oman. At least six ships from big companies are said to be stationary, awaiting news of when they can depart. With no viable exit routes or "safe corridors" open at the moment, the ships remain trapped. It comes as Britain's response to the Iran war was slammed as "weak" by allies across the Middle East, as nations criticise Sir Keir Starmer for failing to do enough to protect the region from Iranian missiles. On Wednesday, the Government admitted it would be weeks before the HMS Dragon warship would be able to reach missile-hit Cyprus.

