The first flight carrying Channel migrants back to France under Sir Keir Starmer’s "one in, one out" deal has not taken place as planned, according to reports.

The Times and Telegraph reported that a small group of migrants were removed from a Monday Air France flight due to travel from Heathrow to Paris after a legal challenge.

The passenger flight went ahead without any migrants on board, according to The Times, and is one of several throughout the week on which the Home Office has booked seats for migrants.

A Government source said the first deportation flights under the deal with France are expected to take place this week.

Earlier on Monday, skills minister Baroness Jacqui Smith refused to say how many people will be returned to France this week under the deal.

