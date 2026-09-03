High Speed 2 platforms at new London station completed as expensive project takes a step forward

By William Mata

The first platforms at London's new £4.3 billion Old Oak Common have been completed in a rare piece of good news for the troubled HS2 project.

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Six 450m-long platforms have been completed at the station in West London, which will be a hub on the line that will run high-speed train services from the capital to Birmingham. The line has been 17 years in the making, and Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander recently announced the latest setback: trains will run 25mph slower than originally proposed. High-Speed 2 (HS2) might not fully open until 2039 and could cost more than £100 billion, according to reports released earlier this year. The Old Oak Common station's platform completion is a small step towards the end goal, and proponents are happy to have some successes to report. Read also: Timeline: How HS2 became a £100bn trainwreck for government

The first platforms at Old Oak Common are taking shape. Picture: HS2 LTD

Kim Kapur, HS2’s Old Oak Common area director, said: "Going into the underground box at Old Oak Common, you can immediately visualise how it will look as an operational station, including where passengers will board or alight HS2's brand new trains. The scale of the work - and the station now taking shape - is remarkable." She added: "There is much more to do. This includes construction of the conventional, surface-level platforms, completion of tunnels either side of the underground box and installation of the impressive station roof, which will begin next year. "Old Oak Common will be transformative for the local area, providing a new transport hub, with a new vibrant neighbourhood developing around it." Read also: HS2 could cost up to £102.7bn and may not open until 2039 - and it would cost as much to scrap it as to carry on

A computer image of Old Oak Common. Picture: HS2

The platforms as they currently appear. Picture: HS2

Stations that HS2 will serve are: London Euston; the current capital hub for trains to the west midlands and north west,

Old Oak Common; a new station in Harlesden, north west London, which will provide a link to the Elizabeth line when it opens,

Birmingham Interchange; Another new station with connections to National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham Airport and Birmingham International railway station,

Birmingham Curzon Street; the northern terminus of HS2.

HS2 platforms at Old Oak Common. Picture: HS2