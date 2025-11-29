Former footballer Alex Scott has become the first star to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! after emotional farewell speeches around the campfire.

The 41-year-old hugged her campmates who cheered her name when it was announced that she had received the fewest votes and was sent home.

During her two weeks in the camp, Scott skydived from 12,000 feet and waded through offal.

"My jungle experience has been a whole lot more than what I expected it to be," Scott said on Friday's episode of the reality show.

"It's been really special to connect with a group of people that have allowed me to just be me."

Scott was up for eviction alongside TV personality Jack Osbourne, social media star Angryginge, rapper Aitch, Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, model Kelly Brook, and comedian Ruby Wax.

She and Brook, who bonded during their time on the show, were the final two up for eviction.

It came after emotional farewell speeches at the camp, when Kemp said the competition is the best thing he has done for years.

"The older I've got, the harder I find it to make new friends," Kemp said.

"But what I think we have done and what we've created, is not just a friendship, but it's a special bond that's the most important for me that we did it together.

"It's the best thing that I've done for years."

Speaking to presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Scott said she would like EastEnders actress Shona McGarty to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

"I think Shona being named Queen of the Jungle, would just change her and give her the confidence to take on life," the former Lioness said.

Earlier in the show, Osbourne told his campmates his late grandfather Don Arden "pulled guns on people" during his time as a music manager.

The 40-year-old explained how Arden, who is the father of his mother Sharon Osbourne, used to dangle bands out the window unless they signed to him, and that he fell out with his mother after she began managing his father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who died earlier this year.

He said: "She (Sharon) was his protege, he taught her everything and he did all sorts of screwed up things.

"Had my mum sign all these documents and everything was in her name so he would never get in trouble...they would firebomb other record companies. That's why my grandfather knew the Krays."