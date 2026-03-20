Oesophageal atresia, where a baby's (food pipe) does not form properly, affects about 180 births in the UK every year

Two-year-old Casey McIntyre, from London, was born with long-gap oesophageal atresia (LGOA). Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

The first oesophagus to be engineered in a lab could allow children born with part of their food pipe missing to have a new organ grown for them using their own cells and pig tissue, scientists believe.

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Babies born with long-gap oesophageal atresia (LGOA), a rare condition which causes the food pipe to be separated by a wide gap, cannot survive without surgery and face a higher risk of complications. Experts who have been working on the technology for more than a decade are hopeful that engineered tissue treatments can be offered to these youngsters within five years. One family whose two-year-old son has spent half his life in hospital with LGOA said it would be “life-changing”. The pigs that received the lab-grown oesophagus for the research were able to swallow and eat normally, and did not need drugs to stop their body rejecting the organ. Read more: Kent student who survived meningitis infection says she could not see or talk Read more: Online misinformation on ADHD and autism fuelling self-diagnosis among young people, experts warn

The study was led by experts at Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh) and University College London (UCL). Picture: Getty

The study was led by experts at Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh) and University College London (UCL), with the process taking about two months from start to finish. Dr Marco Pellegrini, senior researcher at UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health (UCL GOS ICH), said “Our technology could allow us to build a child a new oesophagus, using their own cells, collected in a surgery they are having anyway, combined with a ready-prepared scaffold from pig tissue. “Because the graft contains the child’s own muscle progenitor cells, it would be recognised as their own tissue. “This means it could grow with them over time, without the risk of rejection and without the need for long-term immunosuppression.” If adapted for humans, researchers suggest different sized scaffolds could be stored ready to be developed and personalised for newborns or children with LGOA.

Experts working on the technology are hopeful that engineered tissue treatments can be offered to youngsters within five years. Picture: Getty

Biopsies could be taken from youngsters when having feeding tubes fitted, they said. Oesophageal atresia (OA) affects about 180 births in the UK every year. Usually, surgery is performed on babies soon after birth to close the gap. However, about 10% of cases have LGOA, which means the gap is too large to close immediately after birth. These babies typically require a feeding tube to get nutrients directly to the stomach for months before having surgery. Experts said other options include an operation to bring the stomach into the chest, known as a gastric pull-up. However, this can lead to further surgeries and complications such as reflux into the lungs which can cause lung disease in the long term.

Casey, pictured with his mum Silviya Lukanova and dad Sean McIntyre. Picture: PA