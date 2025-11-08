The Lord Mayor’s Show is the world’s oldest civic procession

Dame Susan Langley DBE, the 697th Lord Mayor of London, travels in the state coach during the annual procession in the City of London. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The first Lady Mayor of London has sworn loyalty to the crown more than 800 years after the mayoralty was created.

Dame Susan Langley is the 697th Lord Mayor of London and the first ever to be titled Lady Mayor of London. She is the third woman to hold the elected post, which heads the City of London Corporation, but the others were not made lady mayors. The alderwoman took office in the Silent Ceremony at the Great Hall of the Guildhall on Friday. The following day, the three-mile-long Lady Mayor's Show procession set off from Mansion House, which is the mayor's residence in the Square Mile.

There were over 120 serials: civilian, military, bands, floats, and carriages, with thousands of spectators all along the route. Picture: Alamy

Lady Mayor's Show parade held in London. Picture: Getty

Dame Susan was photographed waving a hat from the state coach as she travelled to the Royal Courts of Justice to swear an oath of allegiance to the sovereign. Marching bands, livery companies, representatives of the three armed forces and youth organisations from across the world joined the 7,000-strong march. The Lord Mayor’s Show is the world’s oldest civic procession and started after King John allowed the City of London to appoint its own mayor in 1215. The charter was issued months before the Magna Carta was signed and it declared each newly-elected mayor should travel to Westminster and pledge loyalty to the king.

Company Of Pikemen & Musketeers. Picture: Alamy

The Lord Mayor's Show 2025 introduces the The 697th Lord Mayor of London will be Dame Susan Langley DBE. Picture: Alamy

The Pearly Kings and Queens walk past St Paul's. Picture: Alamy