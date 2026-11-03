By Asher McShane

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and a pull-along wooden dog voiced by Paul Whitehouse star in this year’s tearjerking John Lewis Christmas ad about making an effort to find a thoughtful gift.

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Dame Kristin, who most recently starred in Slow Horses, plays grandmother Gloria, who welcomes her family into her well-appointed London home on Christmas Eve, only to be disheartened by her two young grandchildren Freddie and Maggie messing up her immaculate study in a quest to relieve their boredom. Set to a Sam Fender cover of You Can’t Always Get What You Want by The Rolling Stones, Gloria retrieves her old toy dog Pickles – a vintage pull-along Little Snoopy from the attic to keep them entertained, to no avail. Pickles springs to life, berating Gloria – who has lost confidence in buying her grandchildren a gift they will appreciate – for her lack of effort, telling her: “You can do better than cash.”

Dame Kristen Scott Thomas stars in the 2026 John Lewis Christmas ad. Picture: John Lewis

Pickles drags Gloria out of the house on a last-minute gift mission, with the pair flying through the streets of London by tuk-tuk to John Lewis. Read more: Martha Stewart admits she 'really screwed up' after dressing as a homeless person for Halloween Read more: Heidi Klum shares Halloween transformation as star arrives as 8ft severed hand star for annual party On Christmas morning, Freddie and Maggie find their Christmas cards empty of the expected cash but are instead handed a key by Gloria, which opens the door to her study now transformed into a “Gran Cave” with sparkling lights, disco balls and a turntable for playing music and dancing together. Dame Kristin said: “I simply couldn’t resist the opportunity to lead a John Lewis Christmas advert – it’s such a cherished part of the festive season.

Paul Whitehouse voices the toy dog in the ad. Picture: PA