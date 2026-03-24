HBO have also hinted at a possible teaser trailer release on Wednesday

Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter in the new HBO series. Picture: Warner Bros

By Georgia Rowe

A first look at the highly anticipated Harry Potter reboot has finally been unveiled, giving fans a glimpse of the titular character.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The image, posted on the official Harry Potter Instagram page, shows Dominic McLaughlin from behind as he walks towards the Quidditch pitch wearing a red-and-gold cloak representing Hogwarts’ Gryffindor house, with his surname and player number on the back. The post also appeared to tease a possible trailer release on Wednesday, carrying the caption: “Tomorrow⚡”. The look for the new series has been created by production designer Mara LePere-Schloop, whose previous credits include Interview With the Vampire and Pachinko. The HBO Original series is set to debut in March next year and is currently in production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. Read more: Choose Theatre: Trainspotting musical heading to West End this summer Read more: Kelly Osbourne 'splits' with Slipknot fiancé seven months after he proposed at Ozzy's final Black Sabbath show

The TV adaptation of the beloved fantasy series was first confirmed last April. Producers at HBO have since gradually confirmed who will play the major roles in the show. Dominic McLaughlin will star as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton has secured the role of Hermoine Granger, and Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley. Other roles include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid and more. In September, HBO also announced the return of Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick, marking his homecoming to the wizarding world.

HBO announced the return of Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick, marking his homecoming to the wizarding world. Picture: Warner Bros

It was announced in January that Hans Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers would compose the new score for the HBO series. The series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner, while Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes. Produced by HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television, the series is also executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Dominic McLaughlin will play the titular role. Picture: Warner Bros